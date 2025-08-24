Knurling Tool Accessories Market Set To Hit $706.5 Million By 2035

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 23, 2025 10:26 am - Industry revenue for Knurling Tool Accessories is estimated to rise to $706.5 million by 2035 from $339.1 million of 2024. The revenue growth of market players is expected to average at 6.9% annually for the period 2024 to 2035.

Knurling Tool Accessories is critical across several key applications including metal fabrication, automotive, machinery manufacturing and aerospace. The report unwinds growth & revenue expansion opportunities at Knurling Tool Accessories's Product Type, Applications, Distribution Channels and Usage including industry revenue forecast.

Industry Leadership and Competitive Landscape

The Knurling Tool Accessories market is characterized by intense competition, with a number of leading players such as Dorian Tool International, Jones & Shipman, DT Technologies, Precision Tools Service Inc., Mesa Tool Co., Eagle Rock Technologies Inc., HORN USA, Sterling Gun Drills Inc., Beaver Drill & Tool Co., Walter AG, Homge Machinery Ind. Co. Ltd. and Armeg Ltd..

The Knurling Tool Accessories market is projected to expand substantially, driven by increasing metalwork operations and advancements in manufacturing technology. This growth is expected to be further supported by Industry trends like Growth in Automotive and Aerospace Industries.

Moreover, the key opportunities, such as technological advancements in knurling tool accessories, strategic collaborations and alliances and emerging markets and untapped segments, are anticipated to create revenue pockets in major demand hubs including U.S., Germany, China, Japan and India.

Regional Shifts and Evolving Supply Chains

North America and Europe are the two most active and leading regions in the market. With challenges like high production costs and technological challenges, Knurling Tool Accessories market's supply chain from raw material acquisition / production & assembly / distribution & delivery to end user is expected to evolve & expand further; and industry players will make strategic advancement in emerging markets including Vietnam, Indonesia and UAE for revenue diversification and TAM expansion.

