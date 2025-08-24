BJP Remembers Arun Jaitley On His Death Anniversary, Hails His Sharp Intellect, Legacy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday paid rich tributes to former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary, recalling his "sharp intellect" and invaluable role in shaping young leaders, policymakers, and India's governance.

Several senior leaders, including Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, offered floral tributes at Jaitley's bust in Arun Jaitley Park in New Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X, said, "Remembering Arun Jaitley Ji on his Punyatithi. A leader with a sharp intellect and an effective orator, Jaitley Ji contributed to strengthening the nation's governance for the welfare of the people and dedicated himself to propagating the BJP's ideals and vision. His unwavering commitment to public service will continue to inspire young leaders and policymakers."

BJP president J.P. Nadda remembered Jaitley as a leader "who established high ideals in public life through his simplicity and integrity, dedicated his entire life to India's progress and advancement."

"His efforts in nation-building and public welfare will continue to inspire all of us to serve the nation forever," Nadda posted on X.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also paid homage, stating, "Warmly remembering Arun Jaitley ji on his Punya Tithi. His warmth, generosity and commitment to the nation's progress remain a guiding example."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described Jaitley as an "eminent thinker, eloquent speaker, skilled organiser, and true public servant of Indian politics," adding that "his unparalleled contribution to the building of a strong nation will always be remembered with respect."

Former BJP MP Jaya Prada also offered floral tributes, recalling Jaitley as "a senior leader in the BJP, highly intellectual, and an excellent speaker in the House. We also remember the reforms he introduced as Finance Minister. Even though he is not here with us anymore, he will always be in people's hearts."

'Padma Vibhushan' Arun Jaitley, born on December 28, 1952, in Delhi to a Punjabi family that migrated from Lahore during Partition, was a Supreme Court attorney before rising as one of the BJP's most prominent leaders.

He served as Union Finance Minister from 2014 to 2019 during the first term of the Modi government. His tenure was marked by several landmark economic reforms, though his term was cut short by health complications.

After undergoing multiple surgeries and battling prolonged illness, Jaitley passed away on August 23, 2019.