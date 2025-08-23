Mandatory Disclosure Of Holding And Notice Of Trade In IDEX Biometrics 23 August 2025
In tranche 2 of the private placement, including underwriting shares, 4,813, 857 total shares.
Pinchcliffe AS, a company closely related to CEO and CFO Anders Storbråten, subscribed to 469,255 shares, ISIN NO0013536078, at NOK 3.30 per share, and Anders Storbråten, CEO and CFO, subscribed to 703,883 shares, ISIN NO0013536078, at NOK 3.30 per share.
After the subscription by Pinchcliffe and Anders Storbråten, Mr. Storbråten and close relations hold 7,195,898 or 13,81% shares of the total outstanding shares and votes in IDEX Biometrics after completion of Tranche 2.
K-konsult AS, a company closely related to chair Morten Opstad, subscribed to153,343 shares, ISIN NO0013536078, at NOK 3.30 per share, and Morten Opstad, chair, subscribed to 50,000 shares, ISIN NO0013536078, at NOK 3.30 per share.
Contact person
Anders Storbråten, CEO and CFO
Tel: +47 4163 8582
E-mail: ...
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.
For more information, visit
About this notice
This notice was issued by Kjell-Arne Besseberg, COO, on 23 August 2025 at 13:00 CEST on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information about the lending shall be disclosed according to article 19 no. 3 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014). The information about shareholding shall be disclosed according to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA). The information is published in accordance with section 5‐12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
