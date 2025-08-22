Abu Dhabi: New Intersection To Open On Al Ain's Nahyan The First Street

Abu Dhabi authorities have announced the opening of a new road and signalized intersection on Nahyan The First Street in Al Ain. The new intersection will be operational from Saturday, August 23, Abu Dhabi Mobility shared on X.

On the other hand, AD Mobility also announced the closure of Al Hisn Street from Saturday. The part of the road between Zayed The First Street and Hamdan Bin Mohammed, in both directions, will be closed permanently.

Recommended For You Falguni Pathak brings the spirit of Navratri to Dubai with a pre-Navratri Utsav Interfaith marriage, no-fault divorce: Why Abu Dhabi family court is popular globally

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.