Say I Do To Corpse Bride Halloween Decor

Step into the Land of the Dead with incredible life-size animated characters of Tim Burton's Corpse Bride's unforgettable couple, Emily and Victor.

Draped in her strapless, dirt-stained wedding gown with a blue ombré hue and matching veil, the 5.4-FT Animated Corpse Bride is styled with flowing blue hair, exposed skeletal parts and a bouquet of dead flowers. Emily turns as she delivers her signature song, "Tears to Shed". The life-size Corpse Bride includes an animated Maggot, Emily's friend, who pops out of her right eye.

Complete the look with Emily's gawky groom, Victor Van Dort. The 6-FT Animated Victor wears his grey wedding suit with a morning coat, vest and striped pants. Designed with big, sunken eyes and a dazed expression, Victor moves his head side to side and speaks phrases from the movie.

Programmed with sound and motion activation, these amazing, animated Corpse Bride characters include easy assembly instructions, base stands and electrical power cords.

Animated Musical Cloche

The 10.5-IN Corpse Bride Cloche makes a charming addition to indoor Halloween décor. Standing on a black base with the Corpse Bride title treatment, Victor and Emily wear their wedding garb while hauntingly beautiful instrumental piano music plays and tiny black butterflies swirl around them. Perfect for any tabletop, mantel, or indoor location, the Corpse Bride cloche requires three AA batteries.

Scenery Backdrop

Create a moody atmosphere with a seasonal backdrop. Perfect as an eye-catching focal point or photo op, the 8-FT x 5-FT Corpse Bride Backdrop has a sapphire graveyard background, moonlight center and Victor Van Dort and Emily Merrimack framed in dead, heart-shaped tree limbs. The gloomy image includes a banner with a poignant question from the film: "Can The Living Marry The Dead?". Includes built-in loops for hanging.

Create the ultimate Halloween party or themed display with this whimsical collection inspired by the beloved stop-motion animated fantasy film. Shop in-store or online for Tim Burton's Corpse Bride life-size animated characters, tabletop musical cloche and hanging backdrop. These Corpse Bride items are sold only at Lowe's.

