Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 And Abu Dhabi Sports Council Ignite Excitement With Successful Community Run At ADNEC

Successful community event highlights ongoing preparations and a shared vision for a healthier, more connected future

Abu Dhabi, UAE, August 2025: The Road to Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 got a lively boost this week as runners of all ages and abilities came together for an exhilarating community run at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) during Abu Dhabi Summer Sports, which was organized by the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Participants took on 1KM, 3KM, and 5KM distances in a fully air-conditioned running arena, united by a shared passion for fitness, movement, and community spirit. From first-time joggers to seasoned athletes, the event proved a joyful celebration of active living - and a launchpad for excitement ahead of the region's first-ever Open Masters Games.

“The energy at ADNEC was truly inspiring,” said Sheikh Hamdan Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Senior Project Manager, Abu Dhabi Sports Council.“This community-run perfectly encapsulated the spirit of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 – bringing people together through sport, promoting healthy lifestyles, and building anticipation for what will be a landmark event for the UAE. Our participation in Abu Dhabi Summer Sports has been instrumental in connecting with the community and sharing our vision for a healthier and more active future.”

This successful community engagement comes as the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 draws closer, with the opening ceremony now less than 200 days away. Set to be the largest and most diverse international sports event ever held in the Middle East, the Games will take place across more than 20 venues from February 6-15, 2026, with over 25,000 expected participants competing across 33 sports, including four traditional sports celebrating the UAE's rich heritage.

The Games are highly inclusive, open to everyone aged 30 or older, and are designed to create a vibrant platform for social connection, healthy living, and excellence that transcends age limits. The event is expected to bring together more than 100 nationalities, fostering multiculturalism, intergenerational dialogue, diversity, healthy living, and longevity, particularly amongst the older generation.