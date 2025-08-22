America's Car-Mart, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results And Conference Call
Participants may access the conference call via webcast using this link: Webcast Link Here . To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this Registration Link . Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a one-time confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time.
A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on-demand at the Car-Mart Investor Relations website for 12 months from September 4, 2025.
About America's Car-Mart
America's Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships in 12 states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the“Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America's Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at .
Contact:
SM Berger & Company
Andrew Berger, Managing Director
...
(216) 464-6400
