WALK FOR LIVES: A Nation Unites To Honor Lives Lost And Demand Change Over 200+ Cities Join Forces On September 20, 2025

WALK FOR LIVES 2025

Walk for Lives NYC + LA

Volunteers Joanne -Patty -Debbie-Pride Festival

WALK FOR LIVES is a movement that honors the memory of those lost to overdose, especially from opioids and fentanyl poisoning, while demanding bold action

WALK FOR LIVES is a movement that honors the memory of those lost to overdose, especially from opioids and fentanyl poisoning, while demanding bold action to confront the epidemic devastating families across the country.The event in South Florida is being organized by The Robin Foundation and The South Florida Network 2 nonprofits dedicated to advocacy, education, and healing in the face of addiction and overdose loss. Co-founders Chris-Cristina Cavallo and a committed team of volunteers are working alongside South Florida Wellness Network and its visionary CEO, Susan Nyamora - one of the nation's most respected voices in recovery and mental health - to bring this movement to life."WALK FOR LIVES" is not just a walk - it's a call to action. It's a collective cry for justice, compassion, and urgent reform. We are walking for our lost loved ones. We are walking for change," said Cristina CavalloJoin Us. Walk With Us. Remember With Us.If you have lost someone to an overdose, you are not alone. We invite you to register at:👉 wfl-family-friends-registration/Walk while holding a photo of your loved one, and help us keep their memory alive. Together, we are showing our elected officials, our communities, and the world that these lives mattered - and still do. We refuse to be silent. We refuse to let their stories fade away.This Is for Everyone.No matter your background - your race, religion, political belief, or economic status - this walk is for you. Whether you're from Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Broward County, or any corner of Florida or the U.S., you are welcome.Why It Matters:. Hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths were recorded in the U.S. in the past few years..Fentanyl poisoning is now the #1 cause of death for Americans aged 18–45..These are not just statistics. They are our sons, daughters, parents, friends, and neighbors.Walk for Lives Will Feature:.Participation from lawmakers across the county, state, and federal levels.Local and national television, radio, and media coverage.Dozens of community resources for mental health, substance use, recovery support, and grief counseling.Inspirational speakers, survivor testimonials, and moreSpread the WordWe need your help. Share this press release far and wide. Post it on your social media. Tell your friends, coworkers, spiritual leaders, and neighbors. Help us grow this movement beyond headlines and hashtags - into action, support, and change.We walk for our lives. We walk for love. We walk for justice. Join us.👉 Register now: wfl-family-friends-registration/#WalkForLives #WFL2025 #FentanylAwareness #EndOverdose #RobinFoundation #WalkForChange #SouthFloridaWellnessNetwork

Walk for Lives- Have you Lost a Loved One Due to Overdose

