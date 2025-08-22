Clear Path Recovery Center Announces Grand Opening Of New Detox And Residential Treatment Facility

This comprehensive center provides a seamless continuum of care, beginning with medically supervised detox that includes 24/7 nursing and physician oversight. Clients transition directly into structured residential therapy, where trauma-informed counseling, individualized treatment planning, and holistic support services-such as yoga, nutrition education, and recreational therapy-work in concert to build a strong foundation for long-term recovery.

"With this facility, we reaffirm our belief that every life is worth saving and every person is more than their addiction," said Cameron Bolish, CEO. "Recovery is a human right, and we're here to walk alongside each individual with dignity, compassion, and relentless hope."

Set on a secure, welcoming campus, Clear Path Recovery Center combines clinical excellence with a warm, family-style atmosphere. Whether someone is taking their first step toward sobriety or needs ongoing support for co-occurring mental health challenges, our multidisciplinary team is equipped to guide them every step of the way.

For more information or to schedule an assessment, call (417) 448-6488, email [email protected] , or visit .

Now Hiring: Join Our Growing Team

As we prepare to welcome clients this September, Clear Path Recovery Center is recruiting passionate professionals committed to compassionate, evidence-based care. We have immediate openings for:



Behavioral Health Technicians

Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs)

Registered Nurses (RNs) Admissions Coordinators, Counselors, and Support Staff (coming soon)

Ideal candidates bring experience in behavioral health, addiction treatment, or nursing. Many on our team draw on personal or family recovery journeys, fostering a deeply empathetic workplace culture. We offer competitive compensation, benefits, and clear pathways for career advancement within a mission-driven organization.

To explore current openings or submit your resume, visit the Join Our Team page at /join-our-team . For direct inquiries, call (417) 448-6488 or email [email protected] .

About Clear Path Recovery Center

Clear Path Recovery Center is a nationally serving addiction treatment provider offering medical detox and residential rehab services. With a steadfast commitment to clinical excellence and compassionate care, Clear Path empowers individuals to reclaim their lives and embark on a sustainable journey of recovery.

Contact: Cameron Bolish

Clear Path Recovery Center

Phone: (417) 448-6488

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Clear Path Recovery Center