PHT Investment Group Launches $500 Million Inaugural Fund To Modernize The Fresh Post-Harvest Produce Supply Chain
SALINAS, Calif., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PHT Investment Group, LLC announced today the launch of its first private investment vehicle, PHT Growth Fund, LP , a $500 million fund focused on transforming the U.S. fresh produce post-harvest supply chain.
The fund aims to attract high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional investors interested in essential food infrastructure, sustainability, and impact-driven returns .
Under the leadership of Founder & CEO Jim White, PhD , PHT's operating companies achieved 247% revenue growth and 220% EBITDA growth from 2017 to 2024-all without outside capital . This proven track record offers a solid foundation for expanding pre-cooling, cold storage, logistics, and enabling technologies like IoT and AI-driven optimization .
Investor Value Proposition
-
Attractive Returns: Aiming for 20–25% IRR and 2.5–3.0x MOIC .
Resilient Sector: Focused on food security, ESG impact, and modernization of essential infrastructure.
Strategic Expansion Hubs: Salinas, CA; Yuma, AZ; Pharr, TX; Savannah, GA; Nogales, AZ.
Exclusive Anchor Investor Opportunity
Anchor investors-who provide the initial $50–$100 million First Close commitment -receive preferential economics and governance rights , including:
-
Reduced Management Fee: 1.25% (compared to the standard 2%)
Reduced Carry: 12.5% (compared to standard 20%)
GP Participation: 20% share of GP economics for 7 years (buyback at 2.5x)
Priority Co-Investment Rights: Access at cost, with no extra fees or carry.
Governance Role: Member of the LP Advisory Committee and Participant in ESG/Impact Advisory
Recognition: Opportunity to be named the Founding Anchor Investor , highlighting sector leadership.
"Our inaugural fund is more than an investment vehicle-it is a platform to reduce food waste, modernize infrastructure, and generate lasting value for both investors and communities," said Jim White, PhD, Founder & CEO .
Fund Terms
-
Target Size: $500 million | First Close: $50–$100 million (Anchor LP Commitment)
Minimum Commitment: $2 million
Standard Terms: 2% management fee | 20% carry
Contact:
Jim White, PhD – Founder & CEO
[email protected] | 831-236-8176
Legal Disclaimer:
