Royal Canin Separates Fact From Fiction On National Take Your Cat To The Vet Day

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The frequency and priority of preventive care for cats is impacted by ongoing myths and misconceptions. Less than half of cat owners strongly agree that they are familiar with the health risks cats face when they don't receive regular veterinary care, while only 1 in 2 cat owners strongly agree that cat owners should visit the veterinarian as often as dogs should. Cats can often hide signs of pain and illness as a protection instinct, which can make it difficult for owners to recognize when additional care is needed.

Pet owner perceptions around annual and preventive care begins with kittens at start of life. Most cat owners know and agree that kittens need early care, but some don't feel veterinary care is necessary once their cat gets older. Nearly all cat owners (94%) agree that early veterinary care is important for a cat's long-term health and wellbeing, but 2 in 5 (41%) only feel it's only necessary to take their cat to the vet when they're a kitten. After kittenhood and as cats continue to age, approximately 1 in 5 cat owners decide to only take their cat to the vet only when something seems wrong.

"While cats are important parts of owners' lives and families, misconceptions about the level of care needed impacts our conversations around feline health and the priority of routine veterinary appointments," said Racquel White, vice president of corporate affairs, Royal Canin North America. "Let National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day be your reminder to schedule a wellness checkup and to advocate for your pet's health."

