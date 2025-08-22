ICONX Launches Asia Tour 2025 To Highlight Responsible Blockchain Growth

- Rami Alsridi, Founder & CEODUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ICONX , a Dubai-based marketing company specialising in blockchain and digital asset promotion, has launched its Asia Tour 2025 under the theme“One Region. One Movement. Unlimited Possibilities.”Asia is one of the fastest-growing regions for blockchain, showing a strong interest in digital assets. However, with rapid growth comes the need for education, transparency and sustainable practices. The Asia Tour 2025 addresses this need by providing a platform to exchange ideas, highlight security best practices, and explore the future of responsible digital mining, while offering a secure, and accessible entry point for individuals.The tour began in Phuket, Thailand, on 15th August, followed by Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on 20th August, and continues in Hanoi, Vietnam on 22nd August, and the Philippines on 24th August. Each event brings together over 200 industry leaders, innovators and community representatives to explore topics such as Bitcoin mining, DeFi safety, security features and the future of responsible digital asset growth.The event was hosted by Founder & CEO of ICONX, Ali Abuzinjal, and features contributions from Mining Grid , the company behind the Mining Race App .“This event marks a strategic milestone for Mining Race," said Rami Alsridi, Founder & CEO.“It's not just about showcasing our technology-it's about building trust, expanding access, and shaping the future of digital asset mining across Asia. The Mining Race App reflects our commitment to secure, scalable solutions that empower communities and redefine what's possible in the Bitcoin ecosystem. Attendees, including industry leaders, innovators and community representatives, valued the chance to gain clarity and confidence in a field often clouded by uncertainty.”ICONX has positioned itself as a trusted partner in the responsible growth of the global crypto community. Built around clarity, purpose and user empowerment, the company focuses on guiding people towards meaningful participation in blockchain technologies such as Bitcoin Mining. As the marketing partner for Mining Grid, ICONX uses referral marketing as a growth strategy to expand trust and adoption, rather than treating it as a standalone product. Their company's campaigns are designed to teach, onboard and build trust, not simply drive transactions.“We are not asking people to simply join something. We want them to understand it, grow with it, and share in the value it creates. If someone finishes reading about ICONX and thinks: 'This makes sense. It feels grounded. I could see myself being part of this,' then we have achieved our goal,” said Ali Abuzinjal.Headquartered in Dubai, ICONX has experience in the marketing industry and has worked with communities worldwide to build awareness and trust in blockchain adoption. With previous events across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, ICONX continues its global journey to strengthen the responsible adoption of blockchain technology.

