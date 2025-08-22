PM Modi Flags Off Amrit Bharat Express Running From Gaya To Delhi. All You Need To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the Amrit Bharat Express running from Gaya to Delhi. Speaking at the inauguration, the Prime Minister said the Amrit Bharat Express is the country's third modern train after the Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat trains. He added that this "tri-power" of trains would transform the Indian Railways. The Amrit Bharat Express is a new-generation train offering state-of-the-art facilities at an affordable cost. A total of nine Amrit Bharat trains are currently operational across the country, including on routes such as Darbhanga-Anand Vihar Terminal, Saharsa-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Rajendranagar Terminal-New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari-Anand Vihar Terminal, Darbhanga-Gomtinagar, Malda Town-Gomtinagar, Sitamarhi-Delhi and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru.

This indigenous train strengthens the spirit of self-reliant India, whose identity is rooted in three key aspects, including passenger convenience, energy saving, and environmental awareness. Amrit Bharat Express is also very safe from a technical point of view. Equipped with the Kavach system, this train has been fitted with a semi-automatic coupler, a crash tube and an EP-assisted brake system, so that immediate braking can be done in case of emergency.

All coaches are equipped with a completely sealed gangway and a vacuum evacuation system. For the first time, the facility of a fire detection system has been provided in non-AC coaches, which is a revolutionary step in the safety of passengers. Apart from this, the talkback unit and response unit in the guard room further strengthen the security. Special care has been taken for comfort during the journey. A semi-automatic coupler has been used in the train, resulting in no shock or noise during coach attachment or separation. The deformation tube reduces the shock in case of an accident. Push-pull technology helps in increasing its speed.

Many modern features have been added to the coaches, keeping in mind the convenience of the passengers. This includes a foldable snacks table, mobile holder, bottle holder, radium floor strips, comfortable seats, and better berths. Features like an electro-pneumatic flushing system, an automatic soap dispenser and a fire suppression system have been provided in every toilet.

Special toilets have also been provided for the disabled. Also, facilities like a fast charging port and a pantry car for every passenger make the journey more pleasant. The Amrit Bharat Express can cover a distance of approximately 1,000 km for around Rs 450, making it an affordable option for the general public.

Amrit Bharat Express symbolises a new era in Indian rail travel, modern, safe, and accessible, reflecting the country's vision for enhanced infrastructure and commuter experience.