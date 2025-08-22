AIRNET TECHNOLOGY INC. ANNOUNCES US$180.0 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AirNet Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: ANTE ) ("AirNet" or the "Company"), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with investors for the purchase and sale of 80,826,225 of its ordinary shares, par value US$0.04 each (the "Ordinary Shares"), and accompanying warrants (the "Warrants") to purchase up to 80,826,225 Ordinary Shares at a combined purchase price of $2.227 per Ordinary Share and accompanying Warrant in a registered direct offering. The Warrants are immediately exercisable at an exercise price of $3.3405 per Ordinary Share and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The gross proceeds to AirNet from the offering are expected to be approximately $180.0 million, before deducting offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about August 27, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

AirNet intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for general corporate and working capital purposes. Additional information regarding this offering, the Purchase Agreement and the Warrants will be included in a current report on Form 6-K to be furnished by the Company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The securities described above will be offered by the Company pursuant to an effective "shelf" registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-279318) previously filed with the SEC on May 10, 2024 and declared effective by the SEC on May 31, 2024. The securities may be offered only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. The prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus contain important information relating to this offering. The prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC and will be made available on the SEC's website at , or may be obtained, when available, by contacting the Company at Suite 301, No. 26 Dongzhimenwai Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100027, the PRC, or by email at [email protected] .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; changes in applicable laws or regulations; as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the Company. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

Company Contact

Penny Pei

Investor Relations

AirNet Technology Inc.

Tel: +86-10-8460-8678

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AirNet Technology Inc.

