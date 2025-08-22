Repligen Corporation To Present At Upcoming September Conferences
- The Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, being held September 3 – 5 in Boston. Olivier Loeillot, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst led discussion at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 4, 2025. The Deutsche Bank Healthcare Summit, being held September 10 – 11 in New York. Jason Garland, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in 1x1 meetings on September 10. The Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference, being held September 23 – 25 in London, UK. Olivier Loeillot, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst led discussion at 6:35 a.m. ET/11:35 a.m. British Summer Time on Thursday, September 25, 2025.
A live webcast of the conference presentations will be accessible through Repligen's Investor Relations website at , and will be available for replay for a limited period of time following the event.
About Repligen Corporation
Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are“inspiring advances in bioprocessing” for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the our company see our website at , and follow us on LinkedIn .
Repligen Contact:
Jacob Johnson
VP, Investor Relations
781-419-0204
