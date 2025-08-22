FRO Invitation To Q2 2025 Results Conference Call And Webcast
In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:
a. Webcast
Go to the Investor Relations section at and follow the“Webcast” link, or access directly from the link below.
Frontline plc Q2 2025 Webcast
b. Conference Call
Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.
Frontline plc Q2 2025 Conference Call
A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.
The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded from
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Legal Disclaimer:
