Rajasthan Has Highest Number Of Chartered Accountants In India, Says CM Sharma

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Aug 22 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Friday that chartered accountants (CAs) are the backbone of the country's economic system and play a vital role in nation building.

He urged all CAs to contribute their skills, knowledge, and hard work in the development of the state and the nation so that the vision of a developed and prosperous Rajasthan can be realised at a faster pace.

Chief Minister Sharma was addressing the 'AI Innovation Summit 2025' organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)'s Jaipur branch.

He expressed pride that Rajasthan has the highest number of CAs in the country.

He added that whenever a new technology emerges, a new regulation is framed or global economic changes occur, CAs are the first to understand, adopt, and guide society in the right direction.

"The trust of the common people in Chartered Accountants is immense. It is their responsibility to uphold this trust by embracing technological innovations and guiding society accordingly," he said.

Highlighting India's economic growth, the Chief Minister added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has moved from the 11th largest economy in 2014 to the fourth position today, and will soon become the world's third-largest economic power.

He noted that AI is not merely a technology but a revolution, and India is gaining global recognition in this sector.

AI will further strengthen the country's technological capabilities, he said, is working in complete synergy with the Digital India Mission and the India AI Mission, while the state government is preparing a new AI and machine learning policy.

The Chief Minister added that Rajasthan has immense opportunities in every sector.

The state is emerging as a national leader in tourism, mining, and renewable energy, including solar and wind power, he said.

He highlighted that through the Rising Summit, the state government signed MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore to promote investment in the state.

He also said that the state government has taken several major steps to address drinking water and electricity priorities.

Projects like the Ramjal Setu Link, Yamuna Water Agreement, Dewas Project, Indira Gandhi Canal, Ganga Canal, and Mahi Dam are ensuring water availability, he added.

By 2027, farmers of the state will also receive electricity supply during the day, the Chief Minister said.

Additionally, the state government has set a target of creating four lakh government jobs and six lakh private sector jobs for youth in the next five years, he added.

Rajasthan Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Sharma, Rajasthan is progressing rapidly in every sector.

The state is embracing new technologies and AI to ensure good governance and faster development, he added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister released the book 'Privacy in AI' and the souvenir of the two-day summit.

He also launched the 'AI 2.0' online training course designed for ICAI members.

The event was attended by a large number of CAs, including CA Satish Gupta, CA Rohit, and members of ICAI Jaipur branch.