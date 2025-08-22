Azerbaijan-Turkiye Youth Theater Established In Igdir

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan-Turkiye Youth Theatre "One Nation, Two States" has been established in the city of Igdir, Azernews reports.

The theatre has been created based on projects carried out by the Azerbaijani Cultural Centre in Turkiye over the past few years.

These projects aim to expand cultural relations between the two countries, promote our national culture, and highlight the exceptional services of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in strengthening Azerbaijan's statehood, Azerbaijan-Turkiye relations, and the unity of the Turkic world.

As part of the project, supported by the Igdir Governorship, spaces for rehearsals and performances have been allocated at the city's 100th Year Library and the City Cultural Centre.

The theatre is led by Tofig Seyidov, a well-experienced director, who is also a senior lecturer in theatre and cultural studies at Nakhchivan State University and an Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan.

The selection of young actors has already been completed, and rehearsals and preparations for performances have begun.

The theatre's repertoire will focus on Azerbaijan-Turkiye brotherhood, common values, and history, as well as the works of writers from both countries on these themes.

In the future, the theatre plans to promote our national culture not only in Igdir but also in various regions of Turkiye.