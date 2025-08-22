Passengers Travelling From Gaya To Delhi On Amrit Bharat Train Express Excitement, Thank Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Gaya, Aug 22 (IANS) Passengers on board the newly-launched Amrit Bharat Express between Gaya and New Delhi on Friday expressed their excitement and gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who flagged off the train. Many described the journey as comfortable and highlighted the new facilities, including CCTV cameras, clean washrooms, and better seating arrangements.

Several passengers shared their experiences with IANS.

Ram, one of the travellers, said: "I feel good travelling on this train. It is very comfortable and has many facilities. CCTV cameras are installed, the washroom is clean, and the sitting area is also good."

A.K. Sinha, another passenger from Gaya, expressed his appreciation.

"The journey is very comfortable. We are not facing any problems. I want to thank PM Modi for this. He is doing such good work that I could even dedicate my whole pension to him," he said.

Om Prakash, also travelling from Gaya, added: "I am going to Delhi on this train. The journey is very comfortable, and I thank PM Modi for providing it."

Another passenger, Krishna Prasad, said: "The travel experience is quite good. I am enjoying it and want to thank the government for this initiative."

Sharing her happiness, Kousalya Devi said: "PM Modi has gifted us this train, and we are loving it. I want to thank him for this."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 12,992 crore during a rally in Bihar's Bodh Gaya.

Of the total, projects worth Rs 11,735 crore were inaugurated, while foundation stones were laid for projects worth Rs 1,257 crore.

In all, the Prime Minister dedicated 14 projects to the state.

These development works are expected to directly benefit Buxar, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Begusarai, Gaya, Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Lakhisarai, and Jamui, significantly boosting the infrastructure of northern and southern Bihar.

The key projects include a Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) and sewerage network in Daudnagar (Aurangabad), STP and I&D project in Barhiya (Lakhisarai) and Jamui, water supply projects in Aurangabad, Bodh Gaya, and the sewerage network and purification plants in Jehanabad under AMRUT 2.0.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Buxar Thermal Power Plant, having a capacity of 660 MW.

The inauguration of this power plant is expected to provide fresh energy and strengthen Bihar's electricity supply, bringing the state closer to the goal of power for every household.

PM Modi launched the Koderma-Vaishali Bodh Circuit passenger train, which will connect important Buddhist pilgrimage sites.

The Prime Minister handed over keys of 16,000 houses built under the PM Awas Yojana, benefiting families across the state.

On the occasion, PM Modi said: "I will work hard to provide houses for all, and we are committed to it. We are working on the line to get people from Bihar jobs in its state. We have started many projects in Bihar, and these will give jobs to the people of Bihar."