Kazakhstan's Tokayev Honors President Japarov For Leadership And Strengthening Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov the "Altyn Qyran" order for his leadership and contributions to strengthening bilateral relations. Trend reports.

In his speech at the award ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that he considers Sadyr Japarov a true leader and experienced politician who is leading the Kyrgyz people toward progress.



“We highly appreciate your tireless work on the path to the prosperity of Kyrgyzstan. Thanks to your balanced policy, the country has entered a new stage of development. The economy of Kyrgyzstan is showing high growth rates. On your initiative, new large projects are being implemented in various fields. Large-scale transformations are taking place in the social sphere, as well as in the system of science and education. All of this will undoubtedly strengthen Kyrgyzstan's economy and enhance its authority on the international stage. Your farsighted steps have contributed to strengthening peace and stability in the region. I am absolutely confident that under your wise leadership, the fraternal Kyrgyz people will achieve even greater heights,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Tokayev also emphasized that Kazakhstan sincerely rejoices in Kyrgyzstan's achievements.



“The fraternal Kazakh and Kyrgyz peoples have long been united by a common fate, history, and traditions. We have similar languages, mentalities, and ways of life. Today, relations based on mutual trust and respect have been established between our countries. Our allied ties are strengthening. Strategic partnership between the two states is developing dynamically, and you make an invaluable contribution to this. Thanks to our joint efforts, Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation has gained new momentum. New initiatives aimed at deepening strategic partnership have been put forward. In Kazakhstan, it is well known that you work hard for the benefit of the Kyrgyz people, faithfully serve them, and make a huge contribution to strengthening friendly relations between our peoples. Therefore, I have decided to award you the highest state award of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the order "Altyn Qyran." This award is a sign of special respect and sincere gratitude from Kazakhstan to you and the entire Kyrgyz people,” concluded President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In turn, Sadyr Zhaparov expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the entire Kazakh people for awarding him the highest state award of the Republic of Kazakhstan and emphasized that he perceives this award as a sign of special respect for the Kyrgyz people.



He also noted that this gesture demonstrates the high level of strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries, expressing confidence that cooperation, which has stood the test of time, will continue to strengthen.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov signed the decisions of the seventh meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic. Members of the official delegations signed a Roadmap to increase bilateral trade turnover to $3 billion by 2030 and other intergovernmental and interagency documents.