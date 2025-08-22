403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan, China Discuss Regional Security
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and China on Friday discussed regional security during a meeting between Pakistanآ's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in federal capital Islamabad.
According to a press release by Pakistan militaryآ's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, discussions focused on regional security, counter-terrorism and matters of mutual interest.
Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen the all-weather strategic partnership and enhance coordination at regional and international forums, said the release.
The Chinese Foreign Minister reiterated Chinaآ's steadfast support for Pakistanآ's sovereignty and development, while the Pakistani general expressed gratitude for Chinaآ's consistent support.
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, said ISPR.
The Chinese Foreign Minister concluded his three-day official visit to Pakistan on Friday during which he met top Pakistani leadership and co-chaired the 6th round of Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad. (end)
sbk
According to a press release by Pakistan militaryآ's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, discussions focused on regional security, counter-terrorism and matters of mutual interest.
Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen the all-weather strategic partnership and enhance coordination at regional and international forums, said the release.
The Chinese Foreign Minister reiterated Chinaآ's steadfast support for Pakistanآ's sovereignty and development, while the Pakistani general expressed gratitude for Chinaآ's consistent support.
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, said ISPR.
The Chinese Foreign Minister concluded his three-day official visit to Pakistan on Friday during which he met top Pakistani leadership and co-chaired the 6th round of Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad. (end)
sbk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment