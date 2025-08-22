Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan, China Discuss Regional Security


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and China on Friday discussed regional security during a meeting between Pakistanآ's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in federal capital Islamabad.
According to a press release by Pakistan militaryآ's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, discussions focused on regional security, counter-terrorism and matters of mutual interest.
Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen the all-weather strategic partnership and enhance coordination at regional and international forums, said the release.
The Chinese Foreign Minister reiterated Chinaآ's steadfast support for Pakistanآ's sovereignty and development, while the Pakistani general expressed gratitude for Chinaآ's consistent support.
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, said ISPR.
The Chinese Foreign Minister concluded his three-day official visit to Pakistan on Friday during which he met top Pakistani leadership and co-chaired the 6th round of Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad. (end)
