Turkmenistan's Awaza Hosts Key High-Level Talks Between Mirziyoyev And Berdimuhamedov
The meeting began with Berdimuhamedov conveying greetings and best wishes from Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, while President Mirziyoyev congratulated the Turkmen leadership and people on successfully hosting the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries earlier this month.
The leaders discussed further development of Uzbek-Turkmen relations, emphasizing friendship, good-neighborliness, and strategic partnership. They highlighted the dynamic growth of trade and economic cooperation, noting that trade turnover since the start of 2025 has reached $700 million, supported by a free trade regime and the operation of trading houses in the capitals.
Ongoing and upcoming projects in industry, energy, transport, agriculture, and water management were reviewed, including the near completion of the Shavat-Dashoguz trade zone. The sides stressed the importance of active intergovernmental commissions, business councils, and cultural events in preparation for future summits.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment