National Consumer Helpline Facilitates Rs 2.72 Crore Refund In July, E-Commerce Tops Redressal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) successfully facilitated refunds amounting to Rs 2.72 crore in July, addressing 7,256 consumer grievances across 27 sectors, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said on Friday.

The e-commerce sector recorded the highest volume of refund-related grievances with 3,594 cases, resulting in refunds worth Rs 1.34 crore, followed by the travel and tourism sector, which accounted for refunds of Rs 31 lakh.

The helpline's technological transformation has significantly enhanced its reach and efficiency.

Call volumes have increased more than tenfold, from 12,553 in December 2015 to 1,55,138 in December 2024, the Ministry stated.

Similarly, average monthly complaint registrations have grown from 37,062 in 2017 to 1,11,951 in 2024.

According to the Ministry, consumer adoption of digital channels has also surged, with grievance registration via WhatsApp rising from 3 per cent in March 2023 to 20 per cent in March 2025.

NCH acts as a unified platform bringing together consumers, government agencies, private sector companies, and regulatory bodies. The number of convergence partners has expanded steadily from 263 in 2017 to 1,131 companies in 2025, strengthening collaborative redressal mechanisms.

In line with its mandate to safeguard consumer rights and promote fair trade practices, the Department of Consumer Affairs monitors grievance data received through the NCH.

In addition, the Department also identifies companies with a high volume of complaints that are not yet part of the convergence programme for further engagement.

NCH collaborates with companies demonstrating a proactive approach to grievance redressal, onboarding them as convergence partners voluntarily, the Ministry highlighted.

Once onboarded, NCH provides these businesses with real-time complaint data, facilitating cooperative engagement and a free, equitable, and quick resolution.

NCH has integrated WhatsApp with its toll-free number (1915) in order to improve accessibility and expedite grievance registration during times of high call volume.

When customers experience lengthy wait times because of high traffic or technical issues, automated WhatsApp notifications are sent to them, allowing them to file complaints straight through the app.

This initiative enhances the helpline's responsiveness and efficiency by providing a smooth and easy-to-use substitute.