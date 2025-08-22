403
Amaal hosts roadshow in Turkey to showcase MANSORY Residences to luxury-focused buyers
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Dubai, UAE – August 22, 2025: Amaal, the visionary Emirati real estate developer redefining luxury living, hosted a high-profile sales roadshow in Bodrum, Turkey, showcasing the world’s first MANSORY Residences to a select audience of high-net-worth discerning investors, property enthusiasts, and luxury lifestyle seekers from across the region.
Held at the prestigious Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum on 16–17 August, the exclusive two-day event was hosted in partnership with Ayana Properties and Simple Choice. Against the backdrop of Bodrum’s coastal beauty, guests experienced a firsthand introduction to the AED 1.8 billion MANSORY Residences project, a unique collaboration between Amaal and the iconic German automotive design house, MANSORY.
Throughout the event, attendees explored the development's bespoke interiors, cutting-edge architecture, and a suite of unmatched amenities designed to deliver an elevated lifestyle. Expert teams from Amaal and its partners offered personalised consultations, providing insider access to investment opportunities and exclusive launch offers.
Located in Dubai’s prestigious Meydan Horizon masterplan, MANSORY Residences represents MANSORY’s debut in the world of real estate and architectural design. The 48-storey tower features one- to three-bedroom residences and eight full-floor penthouses, each integrating MANSORY’s signature high-performance aesthetics with refined residential comfort and uncompromising quality.
Speaking on the success of the roadshow, Abdulla Lahej, Chairman of Amaal, said: "Our showcase in Bodrum was an exceptional opportunity to engage with a community that values exclusivity, craftsmanship, and visionary design. The response from Turkish and regional investors has been remarkable, reaffirming that MANSORY Residences offers a truly distinctive proposition in the global luxury property market. This roadshow has strengthened our connections in the region and opened doors for new partnerships and investments."
The two-day showcase attracted a highly engaged audience and generated strong leads, with guests expressing genuine enthusiasm for the distinctive concept and design-led value proposition of MANSORY Residences. A majority of clients also showed strong interest in visiting Dubai to experience the residences in person before making a decision, and some were interested in flexible post-handover payment options. The overwhelmingly positive reception, combined with follow-up engagements initiated immediately after the event, reflects the project’s ability to capture the attention of discerning clients eager to explore opportunities in Dubai’s luxury real estate market.
Dubai’s property sector continues to see robust growth, with the total value of transactions in H1 2025 exceeding AED 431 billion. The UAE’s position as a global wealth hub, now home to over 130,500 dollar millionaires, further underscores the strong investment potential of design-led, collectable properties such as MANSORY Residences.
The Bodrum roadshow served as a key step in Amaal’s international outreach strategy, reinforcing the appeal of Dubai as a destination for affluent global buyers and paving the way for similar showcases in other international destinations in the months ahead.
Apartments at MANSORY Residences are now available for sale.
