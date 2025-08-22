Great Return To Liberated Territories Continues: Families Resettle In Aghdam's Khidirli Village
In line with President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, the process of the Great Return to the liberated territories is steadily progressing, Azernews reports.
Families have begun relocating to Khidirli village in the Aghdam district. These families, who had long lived in temporary settlements such as dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across the country, are now returning to their ancestral lands.
In this latest stage, 68 families-comprising 252 people-have been resettled in Khidirli.
The returning residents expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support that has made their return possible. They also voiced appreciation for the valor of the Azerbaijani Army, paying tribute to the soldiers and officers who liberated their lands, and honoring the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this cause.
Currently, more than 50,000 people live in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur. This population includes not only resettled former internally displaced persons but also individuals employed in the implementation of development projects, civil servants working in local branches of state institutions, and specialists engaged in the newly restored healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy sectors.
The return of families to their native villages marks another important milestone in rebuilding life across Azerbaijan's liberated territories.
