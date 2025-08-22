Murovdag Tunnel To Rank Among World's Longest Road Tunnels

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Murovdag Tunnel, currently under construction in Azerbaijan, will be one of the longest road tunnels in the world, Azernews reports, citing Ayub Huseynov, project engineer at the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA).

Speaking during a media tour to Kalbajar, Huseynov explained that the tunnel is a crucial part of the Toghanali–Kalbajar–Istisu highway. The Murovdag mountain range, beginning at the 13.5 km mark of the road, rises from 1,700 meters to 3,250 meters above sea level. To ensure safe year-round operation, particularly during winter months, engineers opted to build a tunnel beneath the range.

“The tunnel will have four lanes-two in each direction. All safety standards have been met during construction. Excavation and 38 connecting passageways linking the right and left sections have already been completed,” Huseynov said.

In addition to the Murovdag Tunnel, four smaller tunnels with a combined length of 2,636 meters are also being constructed along the route. Most of the key works, including excavation, concrete lining, and technical installations, have already been finalized.

The tunnel's opening is scheduled for next year, while overall progress on the highway project has reached 87 percent.

It should be noted that on August 21, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspected the ongoing works on the Toghanali–Kalbajar–Istisu highway.