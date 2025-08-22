MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Mollie MellowsTel.:+ 44 (0) 7342 709384E-mail: ...

Capgemini brings real-time, AI-driven match insights to the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025, a first for World Rugby

TryZone IQ will provide live match insights throughout the upcoming global competition, offering millions of rugby fans a clearer understanding of each game as it unfolds

Paris, August 22, 2025 – As Principal Partner of Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 , Capgemini today revealed TryZone IQ , its generative AI-powered innovation set to debut at the tournament this week. This marks the first use of generative AI at a Rugby World Cup, supporting the commentary team by providing real-time match analysis and contextual insights throughout the tournament across broadcast, social and digital channels. With over half of sports fans now relying on AI or generative AI as their primary source of information, and 67% seeking a single platform to access aggregated content 1 , TryZone IQ will provide timely, relevant insights to support editorial storytelling and enhance the viewing experience for both dedicated and new audiences.

Leveraging its deep expertise in tech, data, and AI, Capgemini developed TryZone IQ to give rugby fans the context they need to better understand the game. In collaboration with World Rugby and Opta, Capgemini studied fan behavior and preferences to shape features that convert raw data into concise narratives.

Historic and live match data is updated every minute such as player actions, team dynamics, and match statistics. This data is processed by a generative AI engine to produce concise, informative, text-based summaries for analysts during the live broadcasts. TryZone IQ is designed with effective human-AI collaboration at its core, augmenting the editorial workflow for rugby analysts who can select and refine the generated insights, remaining in control of what insights are generated. Insights can be used to support live commentary or seamlessly integrated across digital platforms and social channels, delivering smarter, context-rich updates to elevate the fan viewing experience, and enabling fans to access match insights in real time.

“As women's rugby reaches new heights and the World Cup draws global attention, we felt there was a unique opportunity to apply innovation to make the game more engaging for a broader fanbase,” said Steven Webb, UK Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Capgemini.“With TryZone IQ, we're infusing the transformative power of generative AI into the heart of the game to meet the expectations of fans today who are looking for real-time stories, context, and clarity as they follow the sport. It is a great example of how innovation can help fans feel closer to the action, while enhancing their overall experience and enjoyment along the way.”

Together with World Rugby and Opta, Capgemini also contributed towards the conceptual development for two new on-screen visualizations designed to enhance viewer understanding of key moments as they unfold.“Expected Tries” uses the same approach seen within football with 'xG'2 to show fans how many try-scoring opportunities have been created compared to actual tries scored.“Attacking threat” also translates live metrics, such as possession, territory and momentum, into a simple percentage power-bar on screen that reveals who is currently dominating play so most likely to score.

Women's rugby is growing rapidly around the world, with over 20 million viewers expected to tune in for the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025. This expansion is bringing new audiences and fresh perspectives to the sport, attracting first-time viewers who are discovering the thrill of rugby for the first time. Rugby's history is steeped in tradition, strategy, and stories that define the sport. Capgemini's AI-driven insights aim to support this momentum by converting complex match data into clear, engaging insights that enhance the story and excitement of each match, helping new fans connect with the sport from their very first viewing experience.

With many values in common such as passion, team spirit and diversity, Capgemini has a deep heritage in rugby sponsorship including some of its major men's (Rugby World Cup 2007 and 2023) and women's international competitions (Rugby World Cup 2021), as well as the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, in addition to this year's status as Principal Partner of Women's Rugby World Cup 2025.

Since 2022, Capgemini has played a pivotal role in advancing inclusivity in the sport as a Global Partner of the Women in Rugby initiative and enabling the Capgemini Women in Rugby Leadership Programme, to support a new generation of female leaders in rugby.

Discover how Capgemini is transforming sport through technology innovation here .

