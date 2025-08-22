403
Kenstar Introduces India's First Energy Efficient 5-Star Rated Air Cooler Range With 5 Years Warranty
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, August 21, 2025 – Kenstar, one of the most trusted brands in India for nearly three decades, today announces the launch of its exclusive range of India's first 5 Star BEE Rated Energy Efficient Air Coolers in Gurugram, Haryana. The new range of Coolers comes along with an unmatched peace of mind, offering 5-year warranty. This state-of-the-art innovation powers Kenstar's“The Power of 5”, campaign reinforcing the brand's commitment to sustainability, and energy efficiency, while delivering uncompromised cooling performance and strengthening customer trust.
At Kenstar, innovation is not just about technology, it's about enhancing lives, fostering trust, and creating lasting value for customers. This new range of Air Coolers combines energy efficiency with cutting-edge technology, ensuring superior cooling performance while saving on electricity bills. Along with the power of 5, the coolers come equipped with BLDC Maxx Technology, Quadra Flow Technology for powerful air delivery, Hydro Dense Mesh Honeycomb Cooling Pads for enhanced cooling and durability & Heavy Duty & Double Ball Bearing Motor for robust performance and longer life.
Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Jain, CEO – Kenstar, said,“The newly introduced BEE 5-Star rated Kenstar coolers range is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability and resonates with our Government of India's vision of a greener and energy-efficient tomorrow. At Kenstar, we believe that true success is measured not by the milestones we achieve, but by the smiles we bring to those we serve. Each appliance we design is crafted with precision, quality, and a promise to enhance everyday living. The Power of 5 perfectly embodies our dedication to bringing together an unmatched Performance along with, best-in-class Efficiency, Uncompromised Quality, exceptional Durability and a promise of Reliability to every home we serve.”
Santosh Bhamre, National Sales Head – Kenstar, said,“We are thrilled to introduce India's first 5 Star rated air cooler range. This achievement will further strengthen our customers confidence, enabling them to make a more informed buying decision. This recognition along with 5 years warranty is a real endorsement of Kenstar's commitment to delivering technological innovation, superior energy efficiency, and products that are competitively priced without compromising on quality.”
For the past 29 years, Kenstar has been, delivering products that combine quality, innovation, and reliability, bringing joy into customers' lives. With this latest launch, the brand continues its commitment to creating appliances that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of Indian households.
With a legacy built on trust, quality, and consistency, Kenstar's latest innovation reaffirms its leadership in the home appliance space. The launch of the Power of 5 Air Coolers is another milestone in the brand's journey to bring joy, comfort, and efficiency into homes across India. Designed to cater to the varied customer's need, the extensive cooler range combines style, functionality, and innovation, setting a new benchmark in cooling solutions.
About Kenstar:
Kenstar, awarded as one of the most trusted brands in India has 29 branches across the country, 18 warehouses with a total capacity of 4,00,000 sq. ft., and over 560 service centers nationwide, ensuring unmatched reach and service. Offering an extensive range across categories including air coolers, small home appliances, large appliances, and water heaters. Known for its strong service network and focus on innovation, Kenstar has been a trusted name in Indian households for nearly three decades.
