SC Modifies August 11 Order On Stray Dogs: 'Release Dogs After Sterilisation, No Public Feeding'

The Supreme Court of India on Friday put a stay on the August 11 direction that the stray dogs which are picked up must not be released, according to Live Law. A three-judge bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice NV Anjaria clarified that the stray dogs, which are picked up, must be released after sterlisiation and immunisation, except those dogs which are infected with rabies or are exhibiting aggressive behaviour. The top court also ordered that no public feeding of dogs will be allowed, and dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs to be created.

The Court reiterated the direction in the August 11 order that no individual or organisation should obstruct the Municipal authorites from picking up the dogs in terms of the ABC rules. The Court noted that animal lovers can move application before MCD for adoption of dogs.

Hailing the top court's verdict in this matter, Supreme Court lawyer and petitioner Nanita Sharma called it a "balanced order." She stated that all matters regarding dog issues pending in all courts in all states will be brought under one court.

"This is a balanced order. The court has involved all states in this case. All matters regarding dog issues pending in all courts in all states will be brought under one. They have said that regular dogs should be sterilised and aggressive dogs should be put in pounds/ animal shelters. The court has ruled that MCD will establish designated feeding areas for dogs..." Nanita Sharma told reporters.

Supreme Court's Controversial Stray Dogs Order

On August 14, the three-judge bench had heard the matter and reserved order on whether to stay the August 11 directions. On July 28, the two judges took suo moto cognisance of a news item titled "City hounded by strays and kids pay price" published in today's Delhi edition of The Times of India.

On August 11, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan ordered the rounding up of all stray dogs within 8 weeks, aiming to make the streets of Delhi-NCR free of stray dogs. The order led to massive criticism from people from all walks of life. Animal activists and celebrities argued that the order would be expensive and ineffective in curbing the stray population. Amid a pushback from animal activists and celebrities, the court decided to revisit the issue and had reserved its verdict earlier this week.

The absence of necessary infrastructure for mass location of strays was among the major arguments, besides that such arrangements would stretch the budget of civic bodies in Delhi and neighbouring cities like Gurugram and Noida.

When apprised of the criticism, Chief Justice BR Gavai had directed a relook at the August 11 order by another bench.