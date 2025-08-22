US: Hoax Report Of Shooter At Villanova University Sparks Panic On Campus (WATCH)
A report of a gunman at Villanova University on Thursday (local time) was confirmed to be a hoax, the New York Times reported, citing officials. The false alarm, however, triggered widespread panic among students and families on the campus near Philadelphia, coinciding with the first day of orientation. Students were instructed to barricade themselves inside classrooms and dormitories as armed police officers rushed onto campus with weapons drawn after the university received an anonymous report of an "active shooter" at its law school. "It's a little crazy," said Ethan Westaway, 18, a freshman from Massachusetts who sheltered with his parents inside the campus bookstore, the New York Times reported.
Police methodically cleared buildings across campus while urging people to remain sheltered until officers could escort them to safety. No gunman or weapon was discovered, according to school officials, and no injuries were reported chairs were left toppled across a lawn and sidewalk as students and parents scrambled from an orientation event after the false gunman report at Villanova University, The New York Times reported.
shooting during villanova university first year student mass twitter/qNEi8pq9uG
- Liam Zieg (@liamzieg) August 21, 2025
shooting at villanova university, we are hiding and locked down in a utility closet.... an HR rep just came to clarify the situation twitter/Ukw42WEHg3
- Liam Zieg (@liamzieg) August 21, 2025
"I know today's events have shaken our entire community," Villanova President Peter M. Donohue said in a statement, expressing particular regret for the impact on new students and their families. "This is not the introduction to Villanova that I had hoped for you."Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro denounced the incident as a "cruel swatting incident" and said he had directed state police to "use every tool at our disposal" to track down whoever made the threat. Swatting refers to false reports that send police rushing to a location, creating panic and fear.
"I know today was every parent's nightmare, and every student's biggest fear," Shapiro wrote on social media.“I'm profoundly grateful no one was hurt, and thankful to all members of law enforcement who ran toward reports of danger.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment