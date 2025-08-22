'Five Families Tried To End My Political Life': Expelled RJD Leader Tej Pratap Yadav

Expelled RJD leader and elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, alleged that five powerful families, without naming them, had conspired against him to destroy his political and family life. "Five families together and in a broader conspiracy tried to end my political life. In my more than ten years of political life, I have never wronged anyone, nor have I ever conspired against anyone. But these five families have made every effort to destroy my political and family life completely," wrote Tej Pratap on X on Thursday. Tej Pratap vowed to expose the faces and characters of these five families, claiming he would reveal their conspiracies to the public."Tomorrow (Friday), I will bring the faces and characters of all five families before the public. I am going to expose each of their conspiracies tomorrow," he said.

मेरे राजनैतिक जीवन को पांच परिवार के लोगों ने मिलकर और बृहद रूप से षडयंत्र कर समाप्त करने की कोशिश किया।मैने अपने दस वर्षों से अधिक राजनीतिक जीवन में किसी के प्रति कभी गलत नहीं किया, कभी भी किसी के प्रति कोई षडयंत्र नहीं किया।लेकिन इन पांच परिवार के लोगों के द्वारा मेरे... twitter/9mb3HUnGXb

- Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) August 21, 2025

Tej Pratap was expelled from the RJD and his family for six years after a social media post went viral, featuring a photograph with a woman named Anushka Yadav, claiming they had been in a relationship for 12 years. Tej Pratap initially denied making the post, claiming his Facebook account had been hacked, and accused his detractors of uploading the content as part of a larger conspiracy his expulsion, Tej Pratap launched a new political platform under the banner of 'Team Tej Pratap Yadav' and formed a coalition of five minor parties to contest the upcoming assembly elections.

In the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, Tej Pratap has intensified his campaigning across the state, targeting his opponents with the phrase 'Jaychand' (traitor). The former RJD leader has also warned his younger brother and Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, to keep a distance from such traitors.

His X post has triggered curiosity across the state.