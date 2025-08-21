Rajapaksa Assumes Duties As Sri Lanka's High Commission In South Africa

On 18 August 2025, High Commissioner Rajapaksa presented copies of his Letters of Credence to Deputy Director-General and Acting Chief of Protocol of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) of the Republic of South Africa, Clayson Monyela.

During his meeting with the Acting Chief of Protocol, High Commissioner Rajapaksa underscored the longstanding and friendly relations between Sri Lanka and South Africa, which continue to expand both bilaterally and within multilateral fora. He further observed that Africa and Asia are becoming increasingly significant in the international arena as the“Regions for Tomorrow.”

High Commissioner Rajapaksa elaborated on the Sri Lankan Government's vision of“Thriving Nation – Beautiful Life,” highlighting its key pillars: alleviating rural poverty, promoting the digital economy, and advancing the 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative. He further emphasised how these objectives could be strengthened through Sri Lanka's bilateral and multilateral relations with South Africa.

High Commissioner Rajapaksa received his primary education at Bandarawatta Parakrama Maha Vidyalaya and Bandaranayake College, Gampaha, before pursuing his secondary education at Ananda College, Colombo. He later joined the military service as an Officer Cadet of the 6th Intake of the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University.

He started his academic career in Engineering and obtained his initial degree from the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) and started his professional career as an operational pilot in the Sri Lanka Air Force. He is also a graduate of the Royal College of Defence Studies in the United Kingdom. Further, he holds a Master of Science in Defence Studies (Management) from the KDU, and Master of Science in 'Military Operational Art and Science' from the Air University, Alabama, USA. Later he obtained his Master of Arts Degree in 'International Security and Strategy' from King's College London.

Prior to his appointment as the 19th Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force, High Commissioner Rajapaksa gained diplomatic experience as Counsellor (Defence) at the Embassy of Sri Lanka in the Russian Federation from 2012 to 2014.

The post Rajapaksa assumes duties as Sri Lanka's High Commission in South Africa appeared first on Colombo Gazette .