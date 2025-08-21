University Of Costa Rica Promotes Pioneering Protocol For Home Collection Of Breast Milk
The model emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic , when donor mothers were unable to access milk banks. The project was led by Diana Víquez Barrantes, M.Sc., a graduate of the Master's in Food Science program, in coordination with the Human Milk Bank of the Women's Hospital.
The proposal included a HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) plan to identify and reduce biological and chemical risks. It also generated educational materials for milk bank staff and donors, with recommendations on hygiene, temperature control, and extraction and storage techniques.“The Milk Bank saves lives,” Víquez Barrantes emphasized, underscoring the need for the milk to reach newborns in optimal condition.Network of banks and collection centers
Costa Rica has three human milk banks at the Carlos Luis Valverde Vega, Women's, and Monseñor Sanabria Hospitals, as well as collection centers at the Enrique Baltodano, Anexión, and San Carlos Hospitals.
Dr. Diana Madrid Chevez, coordinator of the Milk Bank at Monseñor Sanabria Hospital, emphasized that“breast milk is, in essence, the first vaccine a baby receives” and that donating helps prevent infections, allergies, and chronic diseases.
Mothers interested in donating should visit an authorized bank or center to become certified and receive guidance. The goal, according to the specialist, is to ensure that no neonatal unit in the country is left without access to donated breast milk .An act of solidarity with a vital impact
Strengthening the food bank network and implementing home collection programs aims to expand coverage and ensure that more premature babies receive this vital food .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment