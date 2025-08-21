403
Qatar Hosts Inaugural Coordination Council Meeting With Uzbekistan
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and Uzbekistan Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov co-chaired the inaugural meeting of the Coordination Council for the Strategic Partnership between the two countries, held Thursday in Doha.
At the outset of the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomed his Uzbek counterpart and the accompanying delegation, conveying the sincere wishes of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani for the success of the Council in further expanding the multifaceted relations between Qatar and Uzbekistan.
He underlined that relations between Qatar and Uzbekistan have developed into a solid strategic partnership, stemming from the shared will and genuine determination of the leadership of both countries, as reflected in the signing of the Agreement on the Establishment of the Bilateral Strategic Partnership in 2024.
He further noted that the roots of their political relations extend over more than two decades, constituting a firm foundation for constructive co-operation and reflecting the depth of the ties between the two nations and their continuing commitment to developing them across diverse fields in a way that serves mutual interests and meets the aspirations of their peoples.
Sheikh Mohammed stated: "Within the framework of our two countries' commitment to strengthening bilateral co-operation, and in the belief that the strategic partnership represents a key pillar for a sustainable path of integration, this partnership opens broader horizons for political consultation and regional and international coordination on issues of mutual concern, building upon the firm foundations of Qatari-Uzbek relations, particularly in recent years, in the areas of development, trade, investment, and energy. It reflects the keenness of both countries to continue advancing joint cooperation in line with their shared interests and the aspirations of their peoples."
He further highlighted that the impact of this partnership is reflected in the strengthening of economic relations between the two countries, noting that the volume of trade exchange in 2024 reached approximately $1.8mn, with a shared ambition to grow and enhance this exchange through the expansion of commercial and investment co-operation.
He also pointed out that recent years have witnessed the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding in multiple fields, which underscores the robustness of bilateral relations and reflects the firm determination of both sides to elevate them to more comprehensive and profound levels, in a way that serves their mutual interests and meets the aspirations of their two friendly peoples.
He also welcomed the convening of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand from October 30 to November 13, 2025 as well as the second GCC-Central Asia Summit in Uzbekistan in 2026.
The Uzbekistan Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and generous hospitality accorded to the Uzbek delegation. He conveyed the greetings of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, along with his firm commitment to strengthen and deepen mutually beneficial co-operation.
He also welcomed the selection of Doha as the host city of the Second World Social Summit from November 4-6, 2025, and the announcement by Qatar of its candidacy to host the Olympic Games in 2036.
In the course of their discussions, both sides focused on enhancing political dialogue, expanding trade and investment, promoting academic, scientific, and cultural exchanges, encouraging youth and sports development, improving connectivity in the field of transport, and addressing environmental sustainability and climate change.
The two countries also affirmed their interest in strengthening comprehensive bilateral relations on the basis of mutual respect, equality, and pragmatism, emphasising that regular high-level exchanges and intensified delegation visits would contribute significantly to consolidating and expanding their strategic partnership.
Both sides further stressed the importance of deepening co-operation within international and regional organisations, coordinating positions on political and security issues of common concern, and exploring opportunities for mutual support of candidacies in international fora in a way that serves the interests of both countries.
The two sides also underlined the importance of continuing active efforts to bolster economic cooperation, including investment and trade, through the exchange of information on commercial opportunities, joint measures to increase the volume of bilateral trade, and the organisation of trade exhibitions and forums. They also agreed to convene the second meeting of the Qatari-Uzbek Coordination Council for the Strategic Partnership in the city of Samarkand.
The two sides welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on investment co-operation between Qatar Mining Company and the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan.
In conclusion, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that this meeting represents a pivotal step towards the implementation of the Agreement on the Establishment of the Strategic Partnership between Qatar and Uzbekistan and reflects the shared commitment to developing and strengthening bilateral co-operation.
He added: "The understandings and outcomes reached during this meeting will be closely followed up by our side to translate them into clear and effective practical steps that serve the interests of our two countries and peoples. We look forward to continued future meetings that will enhance the course of co-operation and understanding and further consolidate the bonds of strategic fraternal relations between our two friendly countries and peoples."
He also expressed the anticipation of both sides for convening the second meeting of the Council next year in Samarkand, to build upon today's achievements and follow up on the implementation of the outcomes.
The Coordination Council, established under the Bilateral Strategic Partnership Agreement of 2024 serves as a platform to ensure the effective implementation of high-level agreements and to explore new prospects for cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields.
