Amir Meets US Senator


2025-08-21 11:01:19
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met at his Amiri Diwan office Thursday with US Senator Joni Ernst, and her accompanying delegation, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed friendly relations and strategic co-operation between Qatar and the United States. In addition, they exchanged views on a number of topics of mutual concern.

