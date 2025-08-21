New Holland Grows Its Powerstartm Tractor Series With Addition Of Two Powerstar Electro Commandtm Models

MENAFN - 3BL) In a year of many advancements to the PowerStarTractor Series, the lineup is making another significant step. Today, CNH brand, New Holland , in North America has unveiled the all-new PowerStar Electro Command

Making its global debut at the 2025 Farm Progress Show, the PowerStar Electro Command sits at the top of the PowerStar series as its flagship model. The new transmission option offers PowerStar operators unprecedented power, automatic transmission, lift capacity and advanced comfort features.

Compact but mighty, powerful yet practical

The PowerStar Electro Command delivers serious performance with its utility-sized footprint. Rated at 110 and 120 horsepower, it's suitable for crop, dairy and general livestock operations and excels in hay and light field work.

The two new models both feature a 21-gallon-per-minute (80 L/min) load-sensing hydraulic pump that delivers targeted power exactly where it's needed to maximize efficiency and maintain light, precise steering. Up to three rear remotes and electronic or mid-mount valves support a wide range of implements for a variety of tasks, including feeding livestock, baling hay and spreading fertilizer.

A transmission built for demanding jobs

An update that truly sets the PowerStar Electro Command apart is its 16x16 semi-powershift transmission, a long-requested feature from PowerStar customers. Unlike the traditional 12x12 transmission or Dual Command's high/low split found on other PowerStar tractors, this configuration allows clutchless shifts between key ranges (A/B and C/D) and includes up to eight automatic gear shifts without pressing even a button for seamless, automatic gear shifting.

This transmission technology, well-proven on other New Holland tractor lines, is specifically designed for tasks that involve frequent load changes - like working hilly terrain - to reduce operator fatigue and improve output consistency by providing auto modes for applications. The transmission also sports an ECO speed mode that increases fuel consumption efficiency and reduces engine noise.