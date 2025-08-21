Chronic Refractory Cough Pipeline Outlook 2025: Clinical Trial Studies, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, NDA, IND, And Companies
DelveInsight's, “Chronic Refractory Cough Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 4+ companies and 4+ pipeline drugs in Chronic Refractory Cough pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the Chronic Refractory Cough Pipeline Report
On 13 August 2025, Nocion Therapeutics announced a phase 2b study investigating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of Taplucainium Inhalation Powder (NOC-110) once daily in adults with refractory or unexplained chronic cough.
DelveInsight's Chronic Refractory Cough pipeline report depicts a robust space with 4+ active players working to develop 4+ pipeline therapies for Chronic Refractory Cough treatment.
The leading Chronic Refractory Cough Companies such as GSK, Trevi Therapeutics, Patara Pharma, Vyne Therapeutics Inc., Nerre Therapeutics Ltd., Shionogi, Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. and others.
Promising Chronic Refractory Cough Pipeline Therapies such as BLU-5937, Gefapixant, PA101, Gefapixant, Orvepitant Maleate, FP01, S-600918 and others.
Chronic Refractory Cough Emerging Drugs Profile
GSK5464714: GSK
Camlipixant, also known as BLU-5937 or GSK-5464714, is an orally available small molecule developed by BELLUS Health, a subsidiary of GSK. It is a P2X3 receptor antagonist targeting chronic cough and other related disorders. In a phase 2b parallel group study, patients with =25 coughs per hour who received 50 mg or 200 mg of camlipixant twice daily had a 34% greater reduction in 24-hour cough frequency compared to placebo. Approximately 5% of patients on any of the three camlipixant doses experienced dysgeusia (taste disturbance), which is lower than other P2X3 antagonists. GSK recently acquired BELLUS Health, the company developing camlipixant, for $2 billion. GSK cited camlipixant's potential to be a best-in-class treatment for RCC with significant sales potential. Camlipixant is currently in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Chronic Refractory Cough.
The Chronic Refractory Cough pipeline report provides insights into
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Chronic Refractory Cough with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Chronic Refractory Cough Treatment.
Chronic Refractory Cough Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Chronic Refractory Cough Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Chronic Refractory Cough market.
Chronic Refractory Cough Companies
GSK, Trevi Therapeutics, Patara Pharma, Vyne Therapeutics Inc., Nerre Therapeutics Ltd., Shionogi, Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. and others.
Chronic Refractory Cough pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Oral
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Parenteral
Topical
Chronic Refractory Cough Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Recombinant fusion proteins
Small molecule
Monoclonal antibody
Peptide
Polymer
Gene therapy
Scope of the Chronic Refractory Cough Pipeline Report
Coverage- Global
Chronic Refractory Cough Companies- GSK, Trevi Therapeutics, Patara Pharma, Vyne Therapeutics Inc., Nerre Therapeutics Ltd., Shionogi, Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. and others.
Chronic Refractory Cough Pipeline Therapies- BLU-5937, Gefapixant, PA101, Gefapixant, Orvepitant Maleate, FP01, S-600918 and others.
Chronic Refractory Cough Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Chronic Refractory Cough Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of ContentIntroduction Executive Summary Chronic Refractory Cough: Overview Pipeline Therapeutics Therapeutic Assessment Chronic Refractory Cough– DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective Late Stage Products (Phase III) GSK5464714: GSK Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Mid Stage Products (Phase II) Drug name: Company name Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Early Stage Products (Phase I) Drug name: Company name Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products Drug name: Company name Inactive Products Chronic Refractory Cough Key Companies Chronic Refractory Cough Key Products Chronic Refractory Cough- Unmet Needs Chronic Refractory Cough- Market Drivers and Barriers Chronic Refractory Cough- Future Perspectives and Conclusion Chronic Refractory Cough Analyst Views Chronic Refractory Cough Key Companies Appendix
