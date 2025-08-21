Chronic Refractory Cough Pipeline Outlook 2025: Clinical Trial Studies, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, NDA, IND, And Companies

DelveInsight's, “Chronic Refractory Cough Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 4+ companies and 4+ pipeline drugs in Chronic Refractory Cough pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Explore the comprehensive insights by DelveInsight and stay ahead in understanding the Chronic Refractory Cough Treatment Landscape. Click here to read more @ Chronic Refractory Cough Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Refractory Cough Pipeline Report



On 13 August 2025, Nocion Therapeutics announced a phase 2b study investigating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of Taplucainium Inhalation Powder (NOC-110) once daily in adults with refractory or unexplained chronic cough.

DelveInsight's Chronic Refractory Cough pipeline report depicts a robust space with 4+ active players working to develop 4+ pipeline therapies for Chronic Refractory Cough treatment.

The leading Chronic Refractory Cough Companies such as GSK, Trevi Therapeutics, Patara Pharma, Vyne Therapeutics Inc., Nerre Therapeutics Ltd., Shionogi, Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. and others. Promising Chronic Refractory Cough Pipeline Therapies such as BLU-5937, Gefapixant, PA101, Gefapixant, Orvepitant Maleate, FP01, S-600918 and others.

Stay informed about the cutting-edge advancements in Chronic Refractory Cough Treatments. Download for updates and be a part of the revolution in Respiratory Diseases Care @ Chronic Refractory Cough Clinical Trials Assessment

Chronic Refractory Cough Emerging Drugs Profile

GSK5464714: GSK

Camlipixant, also known as BLU-5937 or GSK-5464714, is an orally available small molecule developed by BELLUS Health, a subsidiary of GSK. It is a P2X3 receptor antagonist targeting chronic cough and other related disorders. In a phase 2b parallel group study, patients with =25 coughs per hour who received 50 mg or 200 mg of camlipixant twice daily had a 34% greater reduction in 24-hour cough frequency compared to placebo. Approximately 5% of patients on any of the three camlipixant doses experienced dysgeusia (taste disturbance), which is lower than other P2X3 antagonists. GSK recently acquired BELLUS Health, the company developing camlipixant, for $2 billion. GSK cited camlipixant's potential to be a best-in-class treatment for RCC with significant sales potential. Camlipixant is currently in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Chronic Refractory Cough.

The Chronic Refractory Cough pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Chronic Refractory Cough with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Chronic Refractory Cough Treatment.

Chronic Refractory Cough Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Chronic Refractory Cough Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Chronic Refractory Cough market.

Get a detailed analysis of the latest innovations in the Chronic Refractory Cough pipeline. Explore DelveInsight's expert-driven report today! @ Chronic Refractory Cough Unmet Needs

Chronic Refractory Cough Companies

GSK, Trevi Therapeutics, Patara Pharma, Vyne Therapeutics Inc., Nerre Therapeutics Ltd., Shionogi, Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. and others.

Chronic Refractory Cough pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Chronic Refractory Cough Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Discover the latest advancements in Chronic Refractory Cough Treatment by visiting our website. Stay informed about how we're transforming the future of Respiratory Disease @ Chronic Refractory Cough Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Chronic Refractory Cough Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Chronic Refractory Cough Companies- GSK, Trevi Therapeutics, Patara Pharma, Vyne Therapeutics Inc., Nerre Therapeutics Ltd., Shionogi, Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. and others.

Chronic Refractory Cough Pipeline Therapies- BLU-5937, Gefapixant, PA101, Gefapixant, Orvepitant Maleate, FP01, S-600918 and others.

Chronic Refractory Cough Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Chronic Refractory Cough Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

For a detailed overview of our latest research findings and future plans, read the full details of Chronic Refractory Cough Pipeline on our website @ Chronic Refractory Cough Emerging Drugs and Companies

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryChronic Refractory Cough: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentChronic Refractory Cough– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)GSK5464714: GSKDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Drug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Drug name: Company namePreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameInactive ProductsChronic Refractory Cough Key CompaniesChronic Refractory Cough Key ProductsChronic Refractory Cough- Unmet NeedsChronic Refractory Cough- Market Drivers and BarriersChronic Refractory Cough- Future Perspectives and ConclusionChronic Refractory Cough Analyst ViewsChronic Refractory Cough Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.