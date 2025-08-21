Ministry Closes Two Food Establishments For Violating Health Regulations
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) today, August 21, announced the closure of WD Al Huseen Restaurant and WD Al Huseen Bakery in the Muaither area for a period of seven days, due to violations of Law No (8) of 1990 concerning the regulation of the control of human food, and its amendments.
The closure is part of the inspection visits and monitoring measures carried out by the Ministry's Food Safety Department, aimed at ensuring that food establishments comply with laws and health requirements, the statement said.
The most notable violations found at the two food establishments included the presence of insect infestations, the production and sale of food products without the required licence, the sale of food items prepared in an unlicensed residential building, and the employment of food handlers without the necessary health certificates.
The MoPH reaffirmed its commitment to ensure the highest possible level of food safety in the local market.
The Ministry has urged the public to report issues related to food safety through Call Center 16000.
