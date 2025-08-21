UMED's World-First Automated Intermittent Bladder Irrigation System 'Urorinsetm' Featured In Significant International Journal Following Successful Preclinical Study

MENAFN - GetNews) Collaborative Study with UCSD Proves Preventive Effect Against Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections (CAUTIs)

UMED Inc. (CEO Steve Myungchan Park) has drawn attention as the preclinical research results of its world-first automated intermittent bladder irrigation system, UroRinse, were published in the prestigious SCI journal Urology®, a leading authority in the field of urology.







The study, conducted in collaboration with the medical team at the University of California San Diego (UCSD), demonstrated that UroRinse could be an effective tool in preventing and potentially treating catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs). The research paper, titled "Development and Validation of an Automated Intermittent Bladder Irrigation System for the Prevention of Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections: A Preclinical Study Using a Porcine Model", was published in Urology® (Gold Journal), a top-tier publication in the field.







CAUTIs: A Growing Global Healthcare Challenge

Catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs) are among the most common hospital-acquired infections. They occur when bacteria enter the bladder or urinary tract through a catheter, a tube used to drain urine from the body.

Globally, over 100 million catheters are used annually. The longer a catheter remains in use, the higher the risk of infection. Critically ill or long-term hospitalized patients often require catheterization for days, weeks and even years.

The growing reliance on antibiotics to treat these infections has also led to an alarming rise in antibiotic resistance. As a result, patient suffering and healthcare costs are on the rise, highlighting the urgent need for more effective prevention guidelines.

A New Standard in Catheter Infection Prevention

The editorial comment for the UroRinse publication ( ) highlighted its performance

“...during which it demonstrated superior clearance efficacy, procedural consistency, and time efficiency and met pre-established safety parameters.”

It further noted,

“This represents an opportunity to standardize intermittent bladder irrigation to prevent CAUTIs in patients with indwelling foleys and dependence on clean intermittent catheterization as well as ward off other catheter-associated complications”







Domestic Regulatory Approval in Progress, Global Expansion Set for 2026

UMED has completed domestic regulatory testing and aims to obtain full approval within the year. Starting next year, the company plans to begin the FDA approval process for entry into the U.S. market.

UMED will present UroRinse to a global audience at CES 2025, the world's largest consumer electronics show, in Las Vegas this January as part of the Korea Pavilion.

Dr. Steve Myungchan Park, CEO of UMED and Professor of Urology at Inje University Haeundae Paik Hospital, stated,"Until now, effective prevention of catheter-associated infections has been very limited. This successful preclinical study and publication in a top-tier journal are meaningful milestones that validate the global potential of UroRinse as a preventive solution."He added, "We are committed to bringing this technology to market as quickly as possible to help patients worldwide suffering from catheter-related infections."







Revolutionizing Infection Control with Automation and Home-Care Capability

UroRinse offers a breakthrough solution by automating intermittent bladder irrigation, moving beyond conventional passive infection control approaches. It significantly reduces the workload of healthcare professionals while enhancing infection prevention.

Designed for use not only by medical staff but also by patients and caregivers, UroRinse is well-suited for home-care environments. This expands its market potential, aligning with the growing trend of remote and at-home treatment.

Video Link:

Based on the success of this study, UMED aims to solidify its leadership in CAUTI prevention and prove its competitiveness in the global medical device market, extending its impact beyond Korea.