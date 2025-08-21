Australian Investment Firm Scalare Partners Named Among Top Startup Award Finalists

MENAFN - GetNews) (By Jeremy Liddle, Managing Director of Third Hemisphere, a full service marketing, PR, and public affairs agency with offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore, HK, the US, EU, and UK)

Scalare Partners , a publicly-traded investment company focused on early-stage technology startups, has been selected as a finalist for Startup Investor of the Year at the 2025 Startup Daily Best in Tech Awards.

The Sydney-based firm operates through a unique model that combines traditional venture capital investment with comprehensive business support services, targeting Australian startups with global expansion potential.

"We don't just provide funding, we accelerate traction, build confidence, and unlock pathways to scale," the company states in its award application materials.

Scalare has completed six new investments since January 2024, focusing on technology companies in sectors including digital health, retail innovation, and financial services. Investment amounts typically range from $100,000 to $1.5 million per company.

Portfolio companies show growth following investment

Several portfolio companies have achieved significant milestones after receiving Scalare backing. Brauz, a retail technology startup that received investment in May 2024, subsequently secured partnerships with major Australian retail chains and strengthened its business-to-business sales pipeline.

BetterX, a Singapore-based digital asset platform backed by Scalare in early 2025, completed a $2.3 million funding round in March. The company plans to use the capital for expansion into Asia, the Middle East, and United States markets.

Catalyser, which develops corporate social impact software, has grown recurring revenue and secured multi-year contracts following Scalare's investment and strategic support.

The investment firm provides hands-on assistance beyond capital, including introductions to potential customers and investors, strategic planning, and operational guidance. Company records show Scalare facilitated more than 2,500 business introductions for portfolio companies in the past year.

Women-focused programs drive diversity initiative

A significant component of Scalare's approach involves supporting female entrepreneurs through its Tech Ready Women platform. The program has assisted over 11,000 women over eight years, with more than 800 completing the company's accelerator program.

The focus on diversity extends to Scalare's own leadership structure. Women currently hold the chief executive, board chair, and chief financial officer positions at the company.

"We're deeply committed to improving diversity in tech," said CEO Carolyn Breeze.

Research indicates that diverse founding teams often outperform homogeneous ones in terms of business outcomes, though female entrepreneurs continue to receive a disproportionately small share of venture capital funding globally.

Public listing provides retail access

Unlike most venture capital firms that operate as private partnerships, Scalare trades publicly on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker SCP. This structure allows individual investors to participate in early-stage startup investing without the typical minimum investment requirements or extended capital commitment periods.

The public structure also helps investors avoid a proposed 30% tax on early-stage investments that would apply regardless of whether companies achieve profitable exits.

Scalare generates revenue through multiple channels, including its owned business platforms and direct investment returns. These include Tech Ready Women, business accelerator Startblock, and the Australian Technologies Competition.

In March 2025, the company acquired InHouse Ventures, a platform that connects startups with investors and corporate partners, for $1.3 million in cash and equity. The company has also acquired Tank Stream Labs for $5.5 million, significantly expanding its ecosystem infrastructure and capabilities within Australia's startup community.

The company has also established a partnership with Silicon Catalyst US, providing Australian portfolio companies with access to international networks in the technology hardware sector.

Awards recognition highlights industry growth

The Startup Daily Best in Tech Awards recognize excellence across Australia's technology and innovation sectors. The investor category specifically evaluates firms based on investment performance, portfolio company support, and contributions to the broader startup ecosystem.

Scalare's finalist selection comes as Australia's startup sector continues expanding, with increasing numbers of technology companies seeking early-stage capital and business development support.

The company reports working with approximately 18,000 founders through its various programs, supporting around 400 startups annually, and completing 31 direct investments since inception.

Portfolio companies span multiple industries including financial technology, healthcare technology, clean technology, and enterprise software services.

Scalare Partners operates as both an investment firm and business support organization, representing a hybrid model that addresses traditional gaps between startup funding and the comprehensive assistance needed for successful scaling.