CPF Launches Application Link For Fifth Cohort Of "Hussein's Footsteps Program

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 21 (Petra)-- As part of its Leadership Track, the Crown Prince Foundation has made the application link available for the fifth cohort of its "Hussein's Footsteps" program. Applications for the program are being accepted through Sunday, September 21, 2025.The program is available to young men and women aged 20 to 25 from all governorates in the Kingdom who have a leadership attitude and a desire to advance their personal, leadership, and social capabilities, the Foundation said in a statement. Building a generation with strong morals and leadership abilities that will allow them to support the country in social, political, and economic spheres is the aim.The year-long "Hussein's Footsteps" program is founded on the idea of "Service for Leadership." The knowledge, abilities, and resources needed to succeed as leaders in the public, private, and civil sectors are given to participants.Along with exposure to and networking with local and international experiences and skills, the program also makes use of the ideas of communication, volunteering, teamwork, personal and practical mentoring, and participatory learning.Field trips and hands-on involvement in projects are part of the program, which aims to identify long-term solutions to the most pressing local development issues.More than 150 experts and presenters, mentors, partners, and local, regional, and worldwide organizations collaborate to administer the program, which offers participants a thorough and high-quality leadership experience.In order to ensure continuity of work within the results and to improve the interchange of knowledge and experiences, participants will have the chance to become part of the alumni network of the "Hussein's Footsteps" program after the program ends.Interested parties can examine the application requirements, complete the application form, and follow the Crown Prince Foundation's social media accounts to be considered for the fifth cohort of the "Hussein's Footsteps" program:Signup at CPF/local/signup.