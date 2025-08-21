Khalifa Fund For Enterprise Development's 'Future Entrepreneur Programme' Fosters Entrepreneurial Skills Among Youth Aged 6-18

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development KFED has successfully completed the first edition of its Future Entrepreneur programme, aiming to foster entrepreneurial skills among youth aged 6 to 18 years. The key objectives of the programme included fostering innovation, empowering young people with financial management skills, and building a new generation of Emirati entrepreneurs using tools for excellence in a practical environment under the guidance of a committee of experts.

The Future Entrepreneur Programme attracted applications from more than 1,000 individuals, with 948 invited to take part in a training focused on financial literacy and the fundamentals of entrepreneurship. Following the training, participants joined an interactive workshop aimed at identifying the most promising ideas. Out of the invited applicants in the training, 134 youth were selected for a final three-day bootcamp.

During the bootcamp, participants developed their business ideas across three main pathways. These included 25 projects involving 70 students in the food and beverage sector, 16 projects with 33 students focusing on goods and merchandise, and 13 projects featuring 30 students in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). The 54 projects also participated in a marketplace where they had the chance to live a real-world experience and sell their products and services to more than 350 attendees. The programme concluded with a marketplace showcase, where participants presented their products and services before a judging panel that evaluated each project based on creativity and commercial viability.

Her Excellency Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said:“The Future Entrepreneur programme is a key pillar in supporting Abu Dhabi's vision to promote entrepreneurship among young people. Our goal is to establish a culture of innovation among youth and equip them to start ventures that support the diversification and sustainability of the national economy. The programme's results demonstrate the strong enthusiasm of the younger generation to turn their ideas into impactful projects, and also affirm the success of our approach, which combines theoretical knowledge and practical application.”

The programme took place in Nabdh Al Falah Community Hub in Al Falah City, offering participants an opportunity to register and select their preferred pathway under the Inventor or Trader categories.

The training camp implemented a comprehensive framework for identifying promising talent, using criteria such as innovation and problem-solving skills. Participants received expert guidance across different phases of the programme. The camp emphasised practical learning by allowing youth to apply their skills in real-world scenarios such as operating food kiosks and marketing STEM-based products, giving them the opportunity to test their ideas in a simulated market environment. At the conclusion of the camp, the most outstanding projects were selected to join the Future Builders Launchpad. This phase provides both financial and technical support to help turn their ideas into business ventures. Graduates will also receive guidance through the ongoing mentorship programmes, ensuring their long-term success in the broader entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The Future Entrepreneur Programme serves as a strong example of effective cross-sector collaboration in developing youth capabilities and highlights Abu Dhabi's dedication to empowering its citizens with the essential skills needed for future success.