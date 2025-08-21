Tile Factory Direct Named Best Tile Selection & Showroom In Northwest, GA

Aerial view of Tile Factory Direct's 50,000 sq ft showroom in Adairsville, Georgia

BusinessMeritBoardTM 2025

ADAIRSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Based on a head-to-head comparison of top flooring and tile retailers in Northwest Georgia, Tile Factory Direct has been named Best Tile Selection & Showroom in Northwest Georgia for 2025 by BusinessMeritBoard TM. The company stood out for its expansive 50,000 sq. ft. showroom, hands-on design displays, knowledgeable staff, and 200+ five-star Google reviews.

Unlike typical tile stores, where selection can feel overwhelming or impersonal, Tile Factory Direct provides a welcoming and personal experience. Customers can explore mock shower setups, layout displays, and a broad in-stock selection of globally sourced, first-quality tile for bathroom, kitchen, and outdoor projects-allowing them to visualize and plan their projects with confidence.

This expertise and personalized service are reflected in customer feedback. Reviews highlight the helpfulness, knowledge, and responsiveness of staff, describing the experience as“great selection and the kindest service” and“very knowledgeable and helped us. We will definitely return and recommend to anyone needing tile.”

Tile Factory Direct also maintains a strong online presence with a user-friendly website and active social media, regularly sharing design ideas, tips, and project inspiration. Customers can browse the catalog and compare products online .

Family-owned since 1998, the Dewberry family has grown the business from a small local operation into a Northwest Georgia staple, offering a wide variety of high-quality tile at competitive prices. With its combination of selection, expertise, and consistent customer praise, Tile Factory Direct is the clear choice for homeowners, designers, and contractors seeking both quality and guidance.

