Sri Lanka Is Always A Threat: Thisara Perera Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera has backed the island nation to once again prove themselves as a dangerous side in the upcoming 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup, even if they are not considered outright favourites.

The Asia Cup will be staged in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, and Sri Lanka have been drawn in Group B alongside Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong. Perera believes the team's adaptability, balance, and ability to rise to the occasion are qualities that make them particularly dangerous in multi-national tournaments.

He added that while other teams may start as favourites, Sri Lanka's ability to gel as a unit under pressure often sets them apart.

Sharing his thoughts on Sri Lanka's chances, Perera said,“I think we have a really good team. In any situation, when they play, they are the right combination. So I think it's a good challenge for every team.”

Sri Lanka have a rich history in the Asia Cup, having won the title on six occasions across formats, with their most recent triumph coming in the T20 edition in 2022. They also reached the final in the ODI edition in 2023, further underlining their consistency in continental competitions.

Perera pointed out that Sri Lanka's mix of experienced players and exciting youngsters makes them a well-rounded side capable of upsetting any opposition.

In the upcoming tournament, Sri Lanka's group stage fixtures will see them open against Bangladesh on September 13 in Abu Dhabi, followed by matches against Hong Kong on September 15 in Dubai, and Afghanistan on September 18 in Abu Dhabi. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Four stage, where the competition is expected to intensify ahead of the final. Strong contenders India and Pakistan are in the other group.