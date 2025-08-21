TMNT Takes Over 'RAID: Shadow Legends' For A Limited-Time Crossover Event

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Legendary Champions Michelangelo, Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, Shredder and April O'Neil Are Available Through November 13, 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plarium , a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 500 million registered gamers worldwide, today announced it is bringing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) ® to its acclaimed dark fantasy RPG RAID: Shadow Legends via licensing agreement with Paramount Consumer Products .

Beginning today through November 13, 2025, the special crossover event brings the world's most iconic turtles - Michelangelo, Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael - to RAID as Legendary Champions, joined by their staunchest ally, April O'Neil, and greatest nemesis, Shredder. In addition to new Champions, players will enjoy a 30-stage limited-time Event Dungeon where they must face Shredder to earn an exclusive nine-piece Gear Set, tons of community activities, and much more.

“Our players love building the perfect squad, and few squads are as legendary and beloved as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” said Ronen Gross, VP of Business Development at Plarium.“The unique combat roles, traits, and skill sets of each hero fits effortlessly into the RAID universe to unlock the deep team-based customization our players desire.”

As this event kicks off, RAID is also launching an action-packed cinematic trailer where Michelangelo teams up with iconic Champions Galek and Oboro to battle Shredder atop the Doom Tower. Players can obtain Michelangelo and the other Champions through a variety of in-game activities:



Michelangelo: Free via a daily login loyalty program. Log into the game each day to receive valuable resources - on day 7 players will obtain Michelangelo for free. Players can continue to log in for even more rewards, but must start the loyalty program no later than October 30th, to secure Michelangelo.

Donatello: Available via Shards and a Fragment Event for all players from August 21st through September 3rd. Requires completion of specific in-game events and tournaments to gather the necessary resources.

Shredder: Available through various special events where players must complete specific objectives. Leonardo, Raphael, April O'Neil: Available through Shards and limited-time summon events throughout the crossover.

All TMNT Champions obtained during the crossover event are permanently added to a player's roster but are unavailable to gain through events or Shards after November 13th.

RAID: Shadow Legends is available to download on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as PC through the Microsoft Store , Epic Store , Steam , or the Plarium Play platform.

About Plarium

Plarium ( ) is an international gaming company founded in 2009, headquartered in Israel, with over 1,300 employees across Europe. Plarium has built a global footprint for its games and a resilient business based on popular evergreen IPs. Its flagship title, RAID: Shadow Legends, is one of the top-grossing turn-based RPGs on mobile and PC. The studio also powers its success with PlariumPlay, a direct-to-consumer PC platform, and GoGame, a proprietary user acquisition and marketing platform built into its IT infrastructure.

To learn more about Plarium, follow @PlariumGames on YouTube, @Plarium on Instagram, and Plarium on LinkedIn.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount, a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime), and Paramount Pictures. Additionally, the division operates Paramount Game Studios. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com .

© 2025 Viacom Overseas Holdings C.V. All Rights Reserved. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom Overseas Holdings C.V. Nickelodeon and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

