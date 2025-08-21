Living Without Limits Advanced Remote Monitoring System Command Center Opens

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) First in the state of CT, this cutting-edge technology serves individuals living with disabilities, families, and professionals and agencies in direct service.

- Living Without Limits founder and CEO, Pam Fields, CT, CT, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Living Without Limits , is pleased to announce the opening of its Advanced Remote Monitoring Systems (ARMS) Command Center. The Command Center service hub supports people living with disabilities in gaining greater independence. ARMS also supports elderly people who wish to remain in their homes as they age.Living Without Limits is a Connecticut-based company wholly owned by MidState Arc, a nonprofit with over 70 years of experience serving people with disabilities. The ARMS program consists of a network of technologies, including smart-home tech, sensors and alerts, that all work together to provide a safety net for those individuals choosing to age at home, or those living with a disability. The system includes options for remote service care, providing 24-hour service for individuals, families, professional care-givers, case workers, and direct-service providing agencies.The first of its kind in the State of Connecticut, the new ARMS Command Center operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, all year long. Its staff members are specifically trained to respond not only to emergency alerts, but also to provide support for regular daily living. These supports include safety and security alerts and notifications to care providers of changes in each individual's normal patterns and routines.“We are thrilled to be able to offer this always-on Command Center as an element of our ARMS program. It adds a much-needed feature that provides peace of mind for loved ones and an extra layer of safety and security as we provide independent living support,” says Living Without Limits founder and CEO, Pam Fields.The ARMS program combines a sophisticated combination of artificial intelligence (AI), in-place sensors, and assistive technologies to provide these alerts and supports. Fields adds that“the Command Center provides peace of mind for loved ones and an extra layer of safety and security for the individual.”Living Without Limits offers a holistic approach. In addition to the ARMS Command Center, comprehensive assessments of the barriers to independent living can be conducted. Then, the right technology that meets the unique requirements can be identified and installed. Ongoing training can be provided so that the whole system is used most effectively.Living Without Limits works with families and in close cooperation with other human service providers who may have direct responsibility for the care and safety of individuals living with a disability.“We are so proud to lead the State of Connecticut's efforts to advance independent living and bring all of these critical services under one roof.” Fields concludes.For more information on the organization and its services, please visit the website atAbout Living Without Limits:Living Without Limits Services include detailed, person-centered Assessments, Consulting for both individual care and agency support, Remote Support Services, Professional Development, an Assistive Technology Center, training opportunities for direct care personnel, a Technology Lending Library for members, and an annual conference that highlights innovations in assistive technologies.

