7 Days Left: NYC Building Owners Face Local Law 97 & Local Law 88 Deadline On August 29 -- The Cotocon Group Urges Immediate Action

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With just seven days remaining until the August 29 reporting deadline for Local Law 97 (LL97) and Local Law 88 (LL88) , The Cotocon Group, New York's leading energy law compliance and energy consulting firm, is urging building owners to act now-or risk costly fines.

With New York City demanding , 26,983 buildings to comply, Cotocon has already completed over 2,000 filings this year already and still helping owners across the city be advised of these laws to stay ahead of compliance. But as the deadline looms, many properties remain non-compliant.

"We're seeing a flood of last-minute inquiries from owners who thought they had more time," said Jimmy Carchietta , Founder & CEO of The Cotocon Group . "The reality is clear: once the August 29 deadline passes, the City of New York will begin issuing violations and fines. Compliance is not optional, and waiting until the last day can be a costly gamble."

What's at Stake



Local Law 97 (LL97) requires buildings over 25,000 square feet to report greenhouse gas emissions and remain under strict carbon thresholds. Exceeding those limits can trigger fines reaching millions of dollars annually . Local Law 88 (LL88) mandates lighting upgrades and sub-metering installations for all buildings above 25,000 square feet. Missed filings or incomplete work will also draw enforcement action.

As enforcement tightens, Cotocon stresses that compliance is not a same-day process. Filing requires energy data analysis, documentation review, and technical validation -all of which take time.

Cotocon's Role

For over 15 years, The Cotocon Group has been a trusted partner for NYC building owners, providing end-to-end compliance administration including:



LL97 emissions analysis, reporting & filing

LL88 lighting and sub-metering analysis, reporting & filing

LL84/133 Energy and Water Benchmarking analysis, reporting & filing

LL87 Energy audits & retro-commissioning analysis, reporting and filing LL97 A320 penalty mitigation/mediated resolution- pathways

After years of listening to building owners, managers, and board members share the same frustrations, Cotocon realized the answer wasn't just consulting-it was technology and automation . That evolution has transformed Cotocon into not just a compliance partner, but a technology company . The result is The Carbon Shield , a real-time compliance intelligence platform built directly from those conversations.

It gives owners instant visibility into emissions, potential fines, and compliance progress along with violation tracking, all in real-time. For the first time, owners can look up their building and see exactly where they stand-before the city does.

Urgent Call to Action

"Building owners who are not in contract yet should treat this week as their final opportunity," Carchietta added. "We've filed thousands of reports, but the clock is ticking, and after August 29, fines are unavoidable."

The Cotocon Group advises owners to act immediately to avoid financial exposure and reputational risk as the city enforces these laws more aggressively than ever.

