Asia Broadband Gold And Silver Production Upward Trend Continues In Second Quarter, As Its Ore Stockpile Processing Plant's Second Phase Installation Advances Towards Completion

The elevated operational strategies and efficiencies of the AABB mining team continued in the 2nd quarter to set the foundation for the higher production levels following the opening of initial operations of the Company's new processing plant in Etzatlan, Mexico. The plant's expanding capacity will be primarily dedicated to processing the estimated $1 billion dollar gold and silver ore value of the Company's exclusive rights surface stockpile, along with ore from AABB's other property locations.

“Our operations team has continued to elevate our production processes every quarter and we are eagerly awaiting to extend this expertise to our massive ore stockpile processing as the new plant expands production capacity and increases recoveries. We believe this will take us to a much higher level than we have ever reached before,” stated Chris Torres, the Company President and CEO.



AABB continues to implement its mining assets expansion strategy to optimize development capital utilization by focusing operations in regions of Mexico where AABB has a comparative advantage of development resources and expertise readily available for rapid expansion and duplication of the Company's previous gold production success.

About Asia Broadband



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

