Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany: Arrest Of Ukrainian In Italy On Charges Of Bombing Nord Stream Gas Pipelines


2025-08-21 08:04:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- A Ukrainian citizen suspected of participating in the 2022 explosions of Nord Stream 1, Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines between Russia and Germany has been arrested, German prosecutors said on Thursday.
The suspect, identified as Serhii K., was arrested in Italy's Rimini province. He was a suspected co-coordinator of the operation, federal prosecutors added.
The bombing of the two pipelines on September 26, 2022, seven months after start of the Ukrainian war, led to an escalation of tensions between Russia and Germany.(end)
