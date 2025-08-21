Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Asylum Claims Soar to Historic High with 111,084 Applications

2025-08-21 07:13:18
(MENAFN) Britain received 111,084 asylum applications in the year leading up to June 2025, the highest number recorded in any 12-month span since modern tracking began in 2001, according to official figures released Thursday.

The UK Home Office's latest quarterly report revealed a sharp 14% rise compared to the previous year, when 97,107 individuals sought asylum.

Nearly 39% of those applicants crossed the English Channel in small boats, while 11% arrived clandestinely — concealed in trucks or shipping containers, or lacking proper documentation, the report stated.

The data also highlighted growing pressure on Britain's temporary housing system. As of the first half of 2025, 32,059 asylum seekers were placed in temporary hotel accommodations — an 8% increase over the same period in 2024.

The publication of these figures closely follows a legal ruling earlier this week, in which a court mandated the removal of over 100 asylum seekers from a hotel in Essex, siding with a local council that brought forward a legal challenge. The decision came amid continued public demonstrations outside the facility.

